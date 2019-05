TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Uglydolls opens today in 3,652 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film isn’t faring will with the critics, earning just a 31% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Very young viewers may be entertained by UglyDolls — if only because they’re less likely to recognize the many familiar elements in its affirmative yet formulaic story”. BOM projects the film will finish in third place this weekend with $10.5 million.