TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new TV spot for Toy Story 4–giving fans their first look at actual footage from the film–premiered during the Super Bowl on CBS tonight, and you can check it out in the player above. The anticipated release opens everywhere June 21st.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.