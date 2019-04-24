TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Toy Story 4 has been given a G rating by the MPAA, Box Office Mojo is reporting. The announcement is somewhat newsworthy since Toy Story 3 was actually met with a fair amount of controversy for receiving the same rating back in 2010, with many parents claiming it wasn’t appropriate due to a frightening climax in which several characters are nearly burned alive. G-rated movies are fairly rare these days, with almost all animated films getting PG ratings instead, regardless of if they “deserve them” or not (even My Little Pony: The Movie was rated PG). Toy Story 4 arrives June 21st.