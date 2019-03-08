TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for the final season of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic is here, and it looks the show is going to make some major changes in store for its horesy heroines over the course of its last batch of episodes. It premieres on Discovery Family in April.

In the back-to-back season premiere titled “The Beginning of the End,” Princess Celestia and Princess Luna decide to retire and hand off the ruling of Equestria to Twilight Sparkle and her friends, which sends Twilight into a tailspin of self-doubt. Meanwhile, an ancient villain bands together a legion of nefarious characters to conquer all of Equestria, challenging Twilight Sparkle and the rest of the Mane 6 to step in and save the day.