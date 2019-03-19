TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Toy Story 4 promises to be an emotional roller coaster (to the point where we keep hearing about its “powerful” ending from its stars), but that doesn’t mean it’s not also going to be a lot of fun. The new poster alone promises the usual goodies from Pixar, with at least two Easter Eggs you might’ve missed.

First off, we have this piece of artwork from the wall of the antique shop. It might look familiar…until you see who it is who’s playing cards…

That’s right. That’s Charles Muntz and his band of dogs (including Dug) from Up.

Meanwhile on the other side of the antique shop, we have the year the store was established.

Most animation fans will know that 1986 is the year that Pixar was born!

Toy Story 4 opens June 21st.