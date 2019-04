TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. Although the popular video game hero has had a film before, this marks the first time he will be seen on the big screen (also, is it just us, or does Sonic have rather long legs for a hedgehog?). Sonic zips into theaters this holiday season.

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.