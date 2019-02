TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Warner Animation’s The Lego Movie 2 opens today in 4,303 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is a hit with the critics, earning a Certified Fresh 84% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “While it isn’t quite as much fun as its predecessor, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part fits neatly into an animated all-ages franchise with heart and humor to spare.” BOM projects a first place finish this weekend with $55 million.