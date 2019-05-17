TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for HBO’s upcoming series His Dark Materials is now online, and can be checked out in the player. The show is based off the books of the same name that were previously adapted into a feature film, 2007’s The Golden Compass. However, that movie underwhelmed critics and was a box office disappointment, resulting in the intended trilogy being cancelled. With an all-star cast and big budget special effects, His Dark Materials premieres on HBO and BBC later on this year.

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.