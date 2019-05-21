TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The final trailer for Toy Story 4 is now online, and like the other previews for the sequel, it teases an emotional roller coaster. The trailer also contains what might be some potential spoilers, so watch at your own risk. Toy Story 4 opens everywhere June 21st.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.