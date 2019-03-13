TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is here, and from the looks of things, fans have plenty to get excited about. The film will pit Batman against the Ninja Turtles before he eventually joins forces with them to beat the combined forces of Ra’s Al Ghul and The Shredder, and if that sounds like nerd fanfiction turned into a feature film to you, that’s probably the main point of the movie. It will arrive on home video March 31st.