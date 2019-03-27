TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Sony has launched a new trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2 that reveals a little more of the film’s plot. The film will be directed by Thurop Van Orman and John Rice and will feature the return of Jason Sudeikis as Red, Josh Gad as Chuck, Danny McBride as Bomb, Bill Hader as Leonard/King Mudbeard, and Peter Dinklage as Mighty Eagle while new to the cast include Leslie Jones as Zeta, Rachel Bloom as Silver, and Awkwafina as Courtney. The film is scheduled for release at the end of the summer.