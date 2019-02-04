TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the big winner at the 46th Annual Annie Awards, winning Best Animated Feature and all the other categories is was nominated in for a seven trophy haul.

Incredibles 2 came into the night with eleven nominations and left with two awards. Mary Poppins Returns also won twice. Ralph Breaks the Internet had 10 nods and took home one award. Mirai and Isle of Dogs also earned an award on the Feature Film side.

On the television side, Hilda won three awards while BoJack Horseman and Disney’s Mickey Mouse earned two each. The full list of winners follows.

Best Animated Feature

• Early Man

Aardman Animations

• Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

• Isle Of Dogs

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

• Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Best Animated Independent Feature

• Ce Magnifique Gâteau !

Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi !, Pedri Animation

• MFKZ

Ankama / Studio 4ºC

✓ Mirai

Studio Chizu

• Ruben Brandt, Collector

Hungarian National Film Fund

• Tito and the Birds

Bits Productions, Split Studio

Best Animated Special Production

• Back to the Moon

Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

✓ Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

• The Emperor’s Newest Clothes

HBO / Starburns Industries

• The Highway Rat

Magic Light Pictures

Best Animated Short Subject

• Grandpa Walrus

Caïmans Productions

• Lost & Found

Wabi Sabi Studios

• SOLAR WALK

Nørlum

• Untravel

Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Co-production: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava

✓ Weekends

past lives productions

Best Virtual Reality Production

• Age of Sail

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

• Battlescar

AtlasV

✓ Crow: The Legend

Baobab Studios

• Mind Palace

Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

• Moss

Polyarc

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial

• Goldfish at the Fair

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

✓ Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom’

Passion Animation Studios

• Grinch / 40 / Olympics Spot

Illumination

• JD.com, ‘Joy and Heron’

Passion Pictures

• The Fearless Are Here

Nexus Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children

✓ Ask the StoryBots

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

• Dinotrux: Supercharged

DreamWorks Animation Television

• Hey Duggee

Studio AKA

• PJ Masks

Frog Box Entertainment One

• Tumble Leaf

Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children

✓ Hilda

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

• Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny

DreamWorks Animation Television

• Little Big Awesome

Amazon Studios

• Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

• Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters

DreamWorks Animation Television

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

• Big Mouth

Netflix

• Bob’s Burgers

20th Century FOX Television/Bento Box Entertainment

✓ BoJack Horseman

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

• Human Kind Of

Cartuna, Facebook Watch

• The Venture Bros.

Adult Swim / Titmouse, Inc.

Best Student Film

• A Blink of An Eye

Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Kiana Naghshineh

✓ Best Friend

GOBELINS, l’école de l’image

Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU

• FACING IT

THE NATIONAL FILM AND TELEVISION SCHOOL

Sam Gainsborough

• Hors Piste

École des Nouvelles Images

Léo BRUNEL, Loris CAVALIER, Camille JALABERT, Oscar MALLET

• Sister

California Institute of the Arts

Siqi Song

Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production

• DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda

DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Zach Glynn, Chyuan Huang, Michael Losure, K.C. Ong, Alex Timchenko

• Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Nominees: Jeffrey Lai

• SuperMansion

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Nominees: Mike Spitzmiller, Steve Gallant, Iain Collins, Daniel Craven, Lynda Rollins

✓ Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters

DreamWorks Animation Television

Nominees: David M.V. Jones, Vincent Chou, Clare Yang

• Watership Down

42 / Biscuit Entertainment with Netflix

Nominees: Philip Child, Nilesh Sardesai

Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an an Animated Feature Production

• Early ManstrongAardman Animations

Nominees: Howard Jones, Dave Alex Riddett, Grant Hewlett, Pat Andrew, Elena Vitanza Chiarani

• Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sony Pictures Animation

Nominees: Patrick Witting, Kiel Gnebba, Spencer Lueders, Joe Pepper, Sam Rickles

• Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Greg Gladstone, Tolga Göktekin, Jason Johnston, Eric Lacroix, Krzysztof Rost

• Next Gen

Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix

Nominees: So Ishigaki, Graham Wiebe

✓ Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Cesar Velazquez, Marie Tollec, Alexander Moaveni, Peter DeMund, Ian J. Coony

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

• Age of Sail

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Nominees: Sikand Srinivas

• Back to the Moon

Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

Nominees: Lucas Vigroux

✓ Hilda

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Nominees: Scott Lewis

• Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Walt Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Juliane Martin

• Tumble Leaf

Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Nominees: Dan MacKenzie

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

• Early Man

Aardman Animations

Nominees: Laurie Sitzia

• Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studio

Nominees: Lance Fite

• Isle of Dogs

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Nominees: Jason Stalman

• Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Vitor Vilela

✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Nominees: David Han

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Live Action Production

• Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel

Nominees: Paul Story, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Eteuati Tema, Jacob Luamanuvae-Su’a, Sam Sharplin

• Christopher Robin

Walt Disney Pictures

Nominees: Arslan Elver, Laurent Laban, Kayn Garcia, Claire Blustin, Marc-André Coulombe

✓ Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Pictures

Nominees: Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo

• Paddington 2

StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd

Nominees: Pablo Grillo, Laurent Laban, Kyle Dunlevy, Stuart Ellis, Liam Russell

• The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Walt Disney Studios

Nominees: Richard Oey, Adrien Annesley, Allison Orr, Wei Liang Yap, Shan Hao

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Video Game

• God of War

Santa Monica Studio

Nominees: Erica Pinto, Mehdi Yssef, Bruno Velazquez

✓ GRIS

Nomada Studio

Nominees: Adrian Miguel, Adrian Garcia, Adrian Miguel

• Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac Games

Nominees: Bobby Coddington

• Moss

Polyarc

Nominees: Richard Lico

• Shadow of The Tomb Raider

Square Enix

Nominees: David Hubert, Jacob Gardner, Giovanni Spinelli, Marco Foglia, Jean-Philippe Chaurette

Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

• Age of Sail

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Nominees: Bruno Mangyoku

• Niko and the Sword of Light

Amazon Studios

Nominees: Jim Bryson

✓ Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

Walt Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Amanda Jolly

• The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

DreamWorks Animation Television

Nominees: Chris Mitchell

• The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

DreamWorks Animation Television

Nominees: Keiko Murayama

Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

• Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Matt Nolte

• Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

Nominees: James Woods

• Next Gen

Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix

Nominees: Marceline Tanguay

• Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Ami Thompson

✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Nominees: Shiyoon Kim

Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

• Ask the StoryBots

JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Nominees: Evan Spiridellis

✓ Disney Mickey Mouse

Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Eddie Trigueros

• Niko and the Sword of Light

Amazon Studios

Nominees: Sung Jin Ahn

• SuperMansion

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Nominees: Nick Simotas

• Tales of Arcadia: 3Below

DreamWorks Animation Television

Nominees: Guillermo del Toro, Rodrigo Blaas

Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Feature Production

• Early Man

Aardman Animations

Nominees: Nick Park

• Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sony Pictures Animation

Nominees: Genndy Tartakovsky

• Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Brad Bird

• Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Nominees: Bob Persichetti , Rodney Rothman , Peter Ramsey

Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

• Back to the Moon

Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios

Nominees: Mathieu Alvado

✓ Disney Mickey Mouse

Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Christopher Willis

• Elena of Avalor

Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Tony Morales, John Kavanaugh, Craig Gerber, Silvia Olivas, Rachel Ruderman

• Tangled: The Series

Walt Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Alan Menken, Glenn Slater, Kevin Kliesch

• The Tom and Jerry Show

Warner Bros. Animation

Nominees: Vivek Maddala

Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Feature Production

• Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Illumination

Nominees: Danny Elfman, Tyler, The Creator

• Early Man

Aardman Animations

Nominees: Harry Gregson-Williams, Tom Howe, Harry Gregson-Williams, Tom Howe

✓ Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Michael Giacchino

• Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Henry Jackman, Alan Menken, Phil Johnston, Tom MacDougall, Dan Reynolds

• Smallfoot

Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Animation Group

Nominees: Heitor Pereira, Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick

Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

✓ Age of Sail

Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures

Nominees: Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai

• Disney Mickey Mouse

Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Justin Martin

• Little Big Awesome

Amazon Studios

Nominees: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director, Howard Chen, Background Layout , Ivan Louey, Background Layout Supervisor, Crystal Yoori Son, Background Paint

• Niko and the Sword of Light

Amazon Studios

Nominees: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director, Bobby Walker, Background Paint, Michelle Rhee, Background Layout, Richard Chang, Background Paint, Joseph Martinez, Background Layout

• The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

DreamWorks Animation Television

Nominees: Chris Mitchell, Chris Turnham, Tor Aunet, DanBob Thompson, Aaron Spurgeon

Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

• Early Man

Aardman Animations

Nominees: Matt Perry, Richard Edmunds

• Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Sony Pictures Animation

Nominees: Scott Wills

• Isle of Dogs

FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES INDIAN PAINTBRUSH AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES

Nominees: Adam Stockhausen , Paul Harrod

• Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

Nominees: jeff turley

✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Nominees: Justin K. Thompson

Outstanding Achievement for Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

• Ben 10

Cartoon Network Studios

Nominees: Will Patrick

• Big Hero 6: The Series

Walt Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Trey Buongiorno

✓ Disney Mickey Mouse

Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Ramirez Ramos Alonso

• Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Nominees: Kevin Molina-Ortiz

• Star vs. The Forces of Evil

Walt Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Sabrina Cotugno

Outstanding Achievement for Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

• Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Illumination

Nominees: Habib Louati

✓ Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Dean Kelly

• Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Bobby Alcid Rubio

• Mary Poppins Returns

Walt Disney Studios

Nominees: Ovi Nedelcu

• Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Michael Herrera

Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

✓ BoJack Horseman

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Nominees: Will Arnett

• F is for Family

Wild West Television in association with Gaumont Television for Netflix

Nominees: Debi Derryberry

• Pete the Cat

Amazon Studios, Alcon Television Group, LLC

Nominees: Juliette Donenfeld

• Skylanders Academy

Activision Blizzard Studios

Nominees: Patrick Warburton

• Unikitty

Warner Bros. Animation

Nominees: Tara Strong

Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

• Early Man

Aardman Animations

Nominees: Eddie Redmayne

• Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Holly Hunter

✓ Isle of Dogs

Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures

Nominees: Bryan Cranston

• Next Gen

Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix

Nominees: Charlyne Yi

• Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Sarah Silverman

Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

• Big Mouth

Netflix

Nominees: Emily Altman

• Craig of the Creek

Cartoon Network Studios

Nominees: Matt Burnett, Ben Levin, Shauna McGarry, Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford

✓ Hilda

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

Nominees: Stephanie Simpson

• Star vs. The Forces of Evil

Walt Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Dominic Bisignano, Aaron Hammersley, Amy Higgins, John Infantino, Daron Nefcy

• We Bare Bears

Cartoon Network Studios

Nominees: Mikey Heller , Sang Yup Lee, Louie Zong

Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Feature Production

• Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Brad Bird

• Mirai

Studio Chizu

Nominees: Mamoru Hosoda, Mamoru Hosoda, Stephanie Sheh

• Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Phil Johnston, Pamela Ribon

✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Nominees: Phil Lord , Rodney Rothman

• Teen Titans Go! to the Movies

Warner Bros. Animation

Nominees: Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath

Outstanding Achievement for Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production

✓ Big Hero 6: The Series

Walt Disney Television Animation

Nominees: Charles Jones, Joe Molinari, Dao Le, Vartan Nazarian, David Vazquez

• Puppy Dog Pals

Wild Canary Animation / Disney Junior

Nominees: Adam Rickabus

• SpongeBob SquarePants

Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Nominees: Estrella Miyakawa Capin, Christopher Hink, Bob Tomlin, Rick Dominicus

• Tales of Arcadia: 3Below

DreamWorks Animation Television

Nominees: John Laus, Graham Fisher

• The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

DreamWorks Animation Television

Nominees: Steve Downs, John Wall, Adam Smith, Collin Erker

Outstanding Achievement for Editorial in an Animated Feature Production

• Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Illumination

Nominees: Chris Cartagena

• Incredibles 2

Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Stephen Schaffer, ACE, Anthony J. Greenberg, Katie Schaefer Bishop

• Ralph Breaks The Internet

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Jeremy Milton, Fabienne Rawley, Jesse Averna, John Wheeler, Pace Paulsen

• Ruben Brandt, Collector

Hungarian National Film Fund

Nominees: Milorad Krstic, Marcell Laszlo, Laszlo Wimmer, Danijel Daka Milosevic

✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Animation

Nominees: Bob Fisher , Andrew Leviton, Vivek Sharma

Juried Awards

• Winsor McCay Award

Ralph Eggleston

Frank Braxton

Andrea Romano

• June Foray Award

Adam Burke

• Ub Iwerks Award

Ton Roosendaal

• Certificate of Merit

Jason Jones