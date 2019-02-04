Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the big winner at the 46th Annual Annie Awards, winning Best Animated Feature and all the other categories is was nominated in for a seven trophy haul.

Incredibles 2 came into the night with eleven nominations and left with two awards. Mary Poppins Returns also won twice. Ralph Breaks the Internet had 10 nods and took home one award. Mirai and Isle of Dogs also earned an award on the Feature Film side.

On the television side, Hilda won three awards while BoJack Horseman and Disney’s Mickey Mouse earned two each. The full list of winners follows.

Best Animated Feature
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Isle Of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation

Best Animated Independent Feature
Ce Magnifique Gâteau !
Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi !, Pedri Animation
MFKZ
Ankama / Studio 4ºC
Mirai
Studio Chizu
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Hungarian National Film Fund
Tito and the Birds
Bits Productions, Split Studio

Best Animated Special Production
Back to the Moon
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
The Emperor’s Newest Clothes
HBO / Starburns Industries
The Highway Rat
Magic Light Pictures

Best Animated Short Subject
Grandpa Walrus
Caïmans Productions
Lost & Found
Wabi Sabi Studios
SOLAR WALK
Nørlum
Untravel
Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Co-production: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava
Weekends
past lives productions

Best Virtual Reality Production
Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Battlescar
AtlasV
Crow: The Legend
Baobab Studios
Mind Palace
Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
Moss
Polyarc

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial
Goldfish at the Fair
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom’
Passion Animation Studios
Grinch / 40 / Olympics Spot
Illumination
JD.com, ‘Joy and Heron’
Passion Pictures
The Fearless Are Here
Nexus Studios

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
Ask the StoryBots
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Dinotrux: Supercharged
DreamWorks Animation Television
Hey Duggee
Studio AKA
PJ Masks
Frog Box Entertainment One
Tumble Leaf
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
Hilda
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
DreamWorks Animation Television
Little Big Awesome
Amazon Studios
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
DreamWorks Animation Television

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Big Mouth
Netflix
Bob’s Burgers
20th Century FOX Television/Bento Box Entertainment
BoJack Horseman
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Human Kind Of
Cartuna, Facebook Watch
The Venture Bros.
Adult Swim / Titmouse, Inc.

Best Student Film
A Blink of An Eye
Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
Kiana Naghshineh
Best Friend
GOBELINS, l’école de l’image
Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU
FACING IT
THE NATIONAL FILM AND TELEVISION SCHOOL
Sam Gainsborough
Hors Piste
École des Nouvelles Images
Léo BRUNEL, Loris CAVALIER, Camille JALABERT, Oscar MALLET
Sister
California Institute of the Arts
Siqi Song

Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda
DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Zach Glynn, Chyuan Huang, Michael Losure, K.C. Ong, Alex Timchenko
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Nominees: Jeffrey Lai
SuperMansion
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Nominees: Mike Spitzmiller, Steve Gallant, Iain Collins, Daniel Craven, Lynda Rollins
Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: David M.V. Jones, Vincent Chou, Clare Yang
Watership Down
42 / Biscuit Entertainment with Netflix
Nominees: Philip Child, Nilesh Sardesai

Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an an Animated Feature Production
Early ManstrongAardman Animations
Nominees: Howard Jones, Dave Alex Riddett, Grant Hewlett, Pat Andrew, Elena Vitanza Chiarani
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Patrick Witting, Kiel Gnebba, Spencer Lueders, Joe Pepper, Sam Rickles
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Greg Gladstone, Tolga Göktekin, Jason Johnston, Eric Lacroix, Krzysztof Rost
Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Nominees: So Ishigaki, Graham Wiebe
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Cesar Velazquez, Marie Tollec, Alexander Moaveni, Peter DeMund, Ian J. Coony

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Nominees: Sikand Srinivas
Back to the Moon
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Nominees: Lucas Vigroux
Hilda
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Nominees: Scott Lewis
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Juliane Martin
Tumble Leaf
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
Nominees: Dan MacKenzie

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Nominees: Laurie Sitzia
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studio
Nominees: Lance Fite
Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Nominees: Jason Stalman
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Vitor Vilela
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: David Han

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Avengers: Infinity War
Marvel
Nominees: Paul Story, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Eteuati Tema, Jacob Luamanuvae-Su’a, Sam Sharplin
Christopher Robin
Walt Disney Pictures
Nominees: Arslan Elver, Laurent Laban, Kayn Garcia, Claire Blustin, Marc-André Coulombe
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Pictures
Nominees: Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo
Paddington 2
StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd
Nominees: Pablo Grillo, Laurent Laban, Kyle Dunlevy, Stuart Ellis, Liam Russell
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Walt Disney Studios
Nominees: Richard Oey, Adrien Annesley, Allison Orr, Wei Liang Yap, Shan Hao

Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Video Game
God of War
Santa Monica Studio
Nominees: Erica Pinto, Mehdi Yssef, Bruno Velazquez
GRIS
Nomada Studio
Nominees: Adrian Miguel, Adrian Garcia, Adrian Miguel
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Insomniac Games
Nominees: Bobby Coddington
Moss
Polyarc
Nominees: Richard Lico
Shadow of The Tomb Raider
Square Enix
Nominees: David Hubert, Jacob Gardner, Giovanni Spinelli, Marco Foglia, Jean-Philippe Chaurette

Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Nominees: Bruno Mangyoku
Niko and the Sword of Light
Amazon Studios
Nominees: Jim Bryson
Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Amanda Jolly
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: Chris Mitchell
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: Keiko Murayama

Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Matt Nolte
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Nominees: James Woods
Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Nominees: Marceline Tanguay
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Ami Thompson
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Shiyoon Kim

Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Ask the StoryBots
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Nominees: Evan Spiridellis
Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Eddie Trigueros
Niko and the Sword of Light
Amazon Studios
Nominees: Sung Jin Ahn
SuperMansion
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Nominees: Nick Simotas
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: Guillermo del Toro, Rodrigo Blaas

Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Feature Production
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Nominees: Nick Park
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Genndy Tartakovsky
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Brad Bird
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Rich Moore, Phil Johnston
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Bob Persichetti , Rodney Rothman , Peter Ramsey

Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Back to the Moon
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Nominees: Mathieu Alvado
Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Christopher Willis
Elena of Avalor
Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Tony Morales, John Kavanaugh, Craig Gerber, Silvia Olivas, Rachel Ruderman
Tangled: The Series
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Alan Menken, Glenn Slater, Kevin Kliesch
The Tom and Jerry Show
Warner Bros. Animation
Nominees: Vivek Maddala

Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Feature Production
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Illumination
Nominees: Danny Elfman, Tyler, The Creator
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Nominees: Harry Gregson-Williams, Tom Howe, Harry Gregson-Williams, Tom Howe
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Michael Giacchino
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Henry Jackman, Alan Menken, Phil Johnston, Tom MacDougall, Dan Reynolds
Smallfoot
Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Animation Group
Nominees: Heitor Pereira, Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick

Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Nominees: Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai
Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Justin Martin
Little Big Awesome
Amazon Studios
Nominees: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director, Howard Chen, Background Layout , Ivan Louey, Background Layout Supervisor, Crystal Yoori Son, Background Paint
Niko and the Sword of Light
Amazon Studios
Nominees: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director, Bobby Walker, Background Paint, Michelle Rhee, Background Layout, Richard Chang, Background Paint, Joseph Martinez, Background Layout
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: Chris Mitchell, Chris Turnham, Tor Aunet, DanBob Thompson, Aaron Spurgeon

Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Nominees: Matt Perry, Richard Edmunds
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Scott Wills
Isle of Dogs
FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES INDIAN PAINTBRUSH AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES
Nominees: Adam Stockhausen , Paul Harrod
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Nominees: jeff turley
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Justin K. Thompson

Outstanding Achievement for Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Ben 10
Cartoon Network Studios
Nominees: Will Patrick
Big Hero 6: The Series
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Trey Buongiorno
Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Ramirez Ramos Alonso
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Nominees: Kevin Molina-Ortiz
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Sabrina Cotugno

Outstanding Achievement for Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Illumination
Nominees: Habib Louati
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Dean Kelly
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Bobby Alcid Rubio
Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Nominees: Ovi Nedelcu
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Michael Herrera

Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
BoJack Horseman
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Nominees: Will Arnett
F is for Family
Wild West Television in association with Gaumont Television for Netflix
Nominees: Debi Derryberry
Pete the Cat
Amazon Studios, Alcon Television Group, LLC
Nominees: Juliette Donenfeld
Skylanders Academy
Activision Blizzard Studios
Nominees: Patrick Warburton
Unikitty
Warner Bros. Animation
Nominees: Tara Strong

Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Early Man
Aardman Animations
Nominees: Eddie Redmayne
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Holly Hunter
Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Nominees: Bryan Cranston
Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Nominees: Charlyne Yi
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Sarah Silverman

Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Big Mouth
Netflix
Nominees: Emily Altman
Craig of the Creek
Cartoon Network Studios
Nominees: Matt Burnett, Ben Levin, Shauna McGarry, Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford
Hilda
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Nominees: Stephanie Simpson
Star vs. The Forces of Evil
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Dominic Bisignano, Aaron Hammersley, Amy Higgins, John Infantino, Daron Nefcy
We Bare Bears
Cartoon Network Studios
Nominees: Mikey Heller , Sang Yup Lee, Louie Zong

Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Feature Production
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Brad Bird
Mirai
Studio Chizu
Nominees: Mamoru Hosoda, Mamoru Hosoda, Stephanie Sheh
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Phil Johnston, Pamela Ribon
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Phil Lord , Rodney Rothman
Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
Warner Bros. Animation
Nominees: Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath

Outstanding Achievement for Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Big Hero 6: The Series
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Charles Jones, Joe Molinari, Dao Le, Vartan Nazarian, David Vazquez
Puppy Dog Pals
Wild Canary Animation / Disney Junior
Nominees: Adam Rickabus
SpongeBob SquarePants
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Nominees: Estrella Miyakawa Capin, Christopher Hink, Bob Tomlin, Rick Dominicus
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: John Laus, Graham Fisher
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: Steve Downs, John Wall, Adam Smith, Collin Erker

Outstanding Achievement for Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Illumination
Nominees: Chris Cartagena
Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Stephen Schaffer, ACE, Anthony J. Greenberg, Katie Schaefer Bishop
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Jeremy Milton, Fabienne Rawley, Jesse Averna, John Wheeler, Pace Paulsen
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Hungarian National Film Fund
Nominees: Milorad Krstic, Marcell Laszlo, Laszlo Wimmer, Danijel Daka Milosevic
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Bob Fisher , Andrew Leviton, Vivek Sharma

Juried Awards
Winsor McCay Award
Ralph Eggleston
Frank Braxton
Andrea Romano
June Foray Award
Adam Burke
Ub Iwerks Award
Ton Roosendaal
Certificate of Merit
Jason Jones