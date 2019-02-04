Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was the big winner at the 46th Annual Annie Awards, winning Best Animated Feature and all the other categories is was nominated in for a seven trophy haul.
Incredibles 2 came into the night with eleven nominations and left with two awards. Mary Poppins Returns also won twice. Ralph Breaks the Internet had 10 nods and took home one award. Mirai and Isle of Dogs also earned an award on the Feature Film side.
On the television side, Hilda won three awards while BoJack Horseman and Disney’s Mickey Mouse earned two each. The full list of winners follows.
Best Animated Feature
• Early Man
Aardman Animations
• Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
• Isle Of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
• Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Best Animated Independent Feature
• Ce Magnifique Gâteau !
Beast Animation, Vivement Lundi !, Pedri Animation
• MFKZ
Ankama / Studio 4ºC
✓ Mirai
Studio Chizu
• Ruben Brandt, Collector
Hungarian National Film Fund
• Tito and the Birds
Bits Productions, Split Studio
Best Animated Special Production
• Back to the Moon
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
✓ Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
• The Emperor’s Newest Clothes
HBO / Starburns Industries
• The Highway Rat
Magic Light Pictures
Best Animated Short Subject
• Grandpa Walrus
Caïmans Productions
• Lost & Found
Wabi Sabi Studios
• SOLAR WALK
Nørlum
• Untravel
Production: Film House Baš Čelik, Serbia Co-production: BFilm, Bratislava / Your Dreams Factory, Bratislava
✓ Weekends
past lives productions
Best Virtual Reality Production
• Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
• Battlescar
AtlasV
✓ Crow: The Legend
Baobab Studios
• Mind Palace
Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
• Moss
Polyarc
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial
• Goldfish at the Fair
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
✓ Greenpeace ‘There’s a Rang-Tan In My Bedroom’
Passion Animation Studios
• Grinch / 40 / Olympics Spot
Illumination
• JD.com, ‘Joy and Heron’
Passion Pictures
• The Fearless Are Here
Nexus Studios
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
✓ Ask the StoryBots
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
• Dinotrux: Supercharged
DreamWorks Animation Television
• Hey Duggee
Studio AKA
• PJ Masks
Frog Box Entertainment One
• Tumble Leaf
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
✓ Hilda
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
• Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
DreamWorks Animation Television
• Little Big Awesome
Amazon Studios
• Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
• Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
DreamWorks Animation Television
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
• Big Mouth
Netflix
• Bob’s Burgers
20th Century FOX Television/Bento Box Entertainment
✓ BoJack Horseman
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
• Human Kind Of
Cartuna, Facebook Watch
• The Venture Bros.
Adult Swim / Titmouse, Inc.
Best Student Film
• A Blink of An Eye
Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
Kiana Naghshineh
✓ Best Friend
GOBELINS, l’école de l’image
Nicholas OLIVIERI, Yi SHEN, Juliana DE LUCCA, Varun NAIR, David FELIU
• FACING IT
THE NATIONAL FILM AND TELEVISION SCHOOL
Sam Gainsborough
• Hors Piste
École des Nouvelles Images
Léo BRUNEL, Loris CAVALIER, Camille JALABERT, Oscar MALLET
• Sister
California Institute of the Arts
Siqi Song
Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
• DreamWorks Theatre Presents Kung Fu Panda
DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Zach Glynn, Chyuan Huang, Michael Losure, K.C. Ong, Alex Timchenko
• Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Nominees: Jeffrey Lai
• SuperMansion
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Nominees: Mike Spitzmiller, Steve Gallant, Iain Collins, Daniel Craven, Lynda Rollins
✓ Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: David M.V. Jones, Vincent Chou, Clare Yang
• Watership Down
42 / Biscuit Entertainment with Netflix
Nominees: Philip Child, Nilesh Sardesai
Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an an Animated Feature Production
• Early ManstrongAardman Animations
Nominees: Howard Jones, Dave Alex Riddett, Grant Hewlett, Pat Andrew, Elena Vitanza Chiarani
• Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Patrick Witting, Kiel Gnebba, Spencer Lueders, Joe Pepper, Sam Rickles
• Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Greg Gladstone, Tolga Göktekin, Jason Johnston, Eric Lacroix, Krzysztof Rost
• Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Nominees: So Ishigaki, Graham Wiebe
✓ Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Cesar Velazquez, Marie Tollec, Alexander Moaveni, Peter DeMund, Ian J. Coony
Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
• Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Nominees: Sikand Srinivas
• Back to the Moon
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Nominees: Lucas Vigroux
✓ Hilda
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Nominees: Scott Lewis
• Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Juliane Martin
• Tumble Leaf
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment
Nominees: Dan MacKenzie
Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production
• Early Man
Aardman Animations
Nominees: Laurie Sitzia
• Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studio
Nominees: Lance Fite
• Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Nominees: Jason Stalman
• Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Vitor Vilela
✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: David Han
Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Live Action Production
• Avengers: Infinity War
Marvel
Nominees: Paul Story, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Eteuati Tema, Jacob Luamanuvae-Su’a, Sam Sharplin
• Christopher Robin
Walt Disney Pictures
Nominees: Arslan Elver, Laurent Laban, Kayn Garcia, Claire Blustin, Marc-André Coulombe
✓ Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Pictures
Nominees: Chris Sauve, James Baxter, Sandro Cleuzo
• Paddington 2
StudioCanal, Heyday Films, Marmalade Films Ltd
Nominees: Pablo Grillo, Laurent Laban, Kyle Dunlevy, Stuart Ellis, Liam Russell
• The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Walt Disney Studios
Nominees: Richard Oey, Adrien Annesley, Allison Orr, Wei Liang Yap, Shan Hao
Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Video Game
• God of War
Santa Monica Studio
Nominees: Erica Pinto, Mehdi Yssef, Bruno Velazquez
✓ GRIS
Nomada Studio
Nominees: Adrian Miguel, Adrian Garcia, Adrian Miguel
• Marvel’s Spider-Man
Insomniac Games
Nominees: Bobby Coddington
• Moss
Polyarc
Nominees: Richard Lico
• Shadow of The Tomb Raider
Square Enix
Nominees: David Hubert, Jacob Gardner, Giovanni Spinelli, Marco Foglia, Jean-Philippe Chaurette
Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
• Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Nominees: Bruno Mangyoku
• Niko and the Sword of Light
Amazon Studios
Nominees: Jim Bryson
✓ Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Amanda Jolly
• The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: Chris Mitchell
• The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: Keiko Murayama
Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
• Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Matt Nolte
• Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Nominees: James Woods
• Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Nominees: Marceline Tanguay
• Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Ami Thompson
✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Shiyoon Kim
Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
• Ask the StoryBots
JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Nominees: Evan Spiridellis
✓ Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Eddie Trigueros
• Niko and the Sword of Light
Amazon Studios
Nominees: Sung Jin Ahn
• SuperMansion
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Nominees: Nick Simotas
• Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: Guillermo del Toro, Rodrigo Blaas
Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Feature Production
• Early Man
Aardman Animations
Nominees: Nick Park
• Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Genndy Tartakovsky
• Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Brad Bird
• Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Rich Moore, Phil Johnston
✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Bob Persichetti , Rodney Rothman , Peter Ramsey
Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
• Back to the Moon
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Doodles, Nexus Studios
Nominees: Mathieu Alvado
✓ Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Christopher Willis
• Elena of Avalor
Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Tony Morales, John Kavanaugh, Craig Gerber, Silvia Olivas, Rachel Ruderman
• Tangled: The Series
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Alan Menken, Glenn Slater, Kevin Kliesch
• The Tom and Jerry Show
Warner Bros. Animation
Nominees: Vivek Maddala
Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Feature Production
• Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Illumination
Nominees: Danny Elfman, Tyler, The Creator
• Early Man
Aardman Animations
Nominees: Harry Gregson-Williams, Tom Howe, Harry Gregson-Williams, Tom Howe
✓ Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Michael Giacchino
• Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Henry Jackman, Alan Menken, Phil Johnston, Tom MacDougall, Dan Reynolds
• Smallfoot
Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Animation Group
Nominees: Heitor Pereira, Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick
Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
✓ Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories, Broad Reach Pictures
Nominees: Céline Desrumaux, Jasmin Lai
• Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Justin Martin
• Little Big Awesome
Amazon Studios
Nominees: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director, Howard Chen, Background Layout , Ivan Louey, Background Layout Supervisor, Crystal Yoori Son, Background Paint
• Niko and the Sword of Light
Amazon Studios
Nominees: Antonio Canobbio, Art Director, Bobby Walker, Background Paint, Michelle Rhee, Background Layout, Richard Chang, Background Paint, Joseph Martinez, Background Layout
• The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: Chris Mitchell, Chris Turnham, Tor Aunet, DanBob Thompson, Aaron Spurgeon
Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
• Early Man
Aardman Animations
Nominees: Matt Perry, Richard Edmunds
• Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Scott Wills
• Isle of Dogs
FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES INDIAN PAINTBRUSH AMERICAN EMPIRICAL PICTURES
Nominees: Adam Stockhausen , Paul Harrod
• Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Nominees: jeff turley
✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Justin K. Thompson
Outstanding Achievement for Storyboarding in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
• Ben 10
Cartoon Network Studios
Nominees: Will Patrick
• Big Hero 6: The Series
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Trey Buongiorno
✓ Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Ramirez Ramos Alonso
• Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Nominees: Kevin Molina-Ortiz
• Star vs. The Forces of Evil
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Sabrina Cotugno
Outstanding Achievement for Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
• Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Illumination
Nominees: Habib Louati
✓ Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Dean Kelly
• Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Bobby Alcid Rubio
• Mary Poppins Returns
Walt Disney Studios
Nominees: Ovi Nedelcu
• Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Michael Herrera
Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
✓ BoJack Horseman
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Nominees: Will Arnett
• F is for Family
Wild West Television in association with Gaumont Television for Netflix
Nominees: Debi Derryberry
• Pete the Cat
Amazon Studios, Alcon Television Group, LLC
Nominees: Juliette Donenfeld
• Skylanders Academy
Activision Blizzard Studios
Nominees: Patrick Warburton
• Unikitty
Warner Bros. Animation
Nominees: Tara Strong
Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
• Early Man
Aardman Animations
Nominees: Eddie Redmayne
• Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Holly Hunter
✓ Isle of Dogs
Fox Searchlight Pictures / Indian Paintbrush / American Empirical Pictures
Nominees: Bryan Cranston
• Next Gen
Baozou with Alibaba Pictures Inc. in association with Tangent Animation for Netflix
Nominees: Charlyne Yi
• Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Sarah Silverman
Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
• Big Mouth
Netflix
Nominees: Emily Altman
• Craig of the Creek
Cartoon Network Studios
Nominees: Matt Burnett, Ben Levin, Shauna McGarry, Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford
✓ Hilda
Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks
Nominees: Stephanie Simpson
• Star vs. The Forces of Evil
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Dominic Bisignano, Aaron Hammersley, Amy Higgins, John Infantino, Daron Nefcy
• We Bare Bears
Cartoon Network Studios
Nominees: Mikey Heller , Sang Yup Lee, Louie Zong
Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Feature Production
• Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Brad Bird
• Mirai
Studio Chizu
Nominees: Mamoru Hosoda, Mamoru Hosoda, Stephanie Sheh
• Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Phil Johnston, Pamela Ribon
✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Phil Lord , Rodney Rothman
• Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
Warner Bros. Animation
Nominees: Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath
Outstanding Achievement for Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
✓ Big Hero 6: The Series
Walt Disney Television Animation
Nominees: Charles Jones, Joe Molinari, Dao Le, Vartan Nazarian, David Vazquez
• Puppy Dog Pals
Wild Canary Animation / Disney Junior
Nominees: Adam Rickabus
• SpongeBob SquarePants
Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Nominees: Estrella Miyakawa Capin, Christopher Hink, Bob Tomlin, Rick Dominicus
• Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: John Laus, Graham Fisher
• The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
DreamWorks Animation Television
Nominees: Steve Downs, John Wall, Adam Smith, Collin Erker
Outstanding Achievement for Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
• Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Illumination
Nominees: Chris Cartagena
• Incredibles 2
Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Stephen Schaffer, ACE, Anthony J. Greenberg, Katie Schaefer Bishop
• Ralph Breaks The Internet
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Jeremy Milton, Fabienne Rawley, Jesse Averna, John Wheeler, Pace Paulsen
• Ruben Brandt, Collector
Hungarian National Film Fund
Nominees: Milorad Krstic, Marcell Laszlo, Laszlo Wimmer, Danijel Daka Milosevic
✓ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Animation
Nominees: Bob Fisher , Andrew Leviton, Vivek Sharma
Juried Awards
• Winsor McCay Award
Ralph Eggleston
Frank Braxton
Andrea Romano
• June Foray Award
Adam Burke
• Ub Iwerks Award
Ton Roosendaal
• Certificate of Merit
Jason Jones