Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature this evening. It’s the first non-Disney/non-Pixar winner since 2012’s Rango.

On their Twitter account the studio posed the above image and said, “There’s a hero in all of us, and we couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the incredible team behind #SpiderVerse: Winner – Best Animated Feature”

Pixar’s Bao won the Oscar for Best Animated Short. This was the studio’s fifth win in the category. They previously won for Tin Toy (1988), Geri’s Game (1997), For the Birds (2001), and Piper (2016).