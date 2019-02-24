TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature this evening. It’s the first non-Disney/non-Pixar winner since 2011’s Rango. On their Twitter account the studio posed the above image and said, “There’s a hero in all of us, and we couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the incredible team behind #SpiderVerse: Winner – Best Animated Feature”

Pixar’s Bao won the Oscar for Best Animated Short. This was the studio’s fifth win in the category. They previously won for Tin Toy (1988), Geri’s Game (1997), For the Birds (2000), and Piper (2016). Director Domee Shi said, “We are just so happy that Bao was just so embraced by the world and by the Academy, but I’m also happy to say, like, I’m now not the only female short director at Pixar. There’s two amazing shorts that came out of Pixar over the last couple weeks. Purl and Kitbull, directed by the very talented Kristen Lester and Rosana Sullivan.”

First Man took the prize for Best Visual Effects. Paul Lambert said, “What a truly magnificent moment. We did things a little bit differently on First Man and being recognized by the Academy is all the more special.”