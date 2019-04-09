TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for The Addams Family is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. The preview is expected to be shown on the big screen this week with Missing Link when it opens on Friday. Featuring an impressive cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Bette Midler, The Addams Family haunts cinemas this Halloween.

Get ready to snap your fingers! The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.