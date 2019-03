TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney has released the full trailer to the forthcoming live-action adaption of their animated classic Aladdin. The trailer is notable for providing a first peak at the “Friend Like Me” and “A Whole New World” musical sequences. Directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Mena Massoud as the title character, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and Will Smith as the Genie, the film will “One Jump Ahead” into theaters May 24.