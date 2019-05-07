TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

As is probably to be expected by now, since we haven’t seen a big advertising push for it recently, Lionsgate has pushed back Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon from its original May 15th release date (which would’ve meant it was opening next week). Instead, IMDB is reporting that the barnyard space adventure comedy will arrive on December 13th, which is the same day Sony’s Jumanji sequel is set to open, and is also just one week before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes out. The original Shaun the Sheep Movie was not a hit in the states, but was very successful internationally.

Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy…

When the intergalactic visitor – an impish and adorable alien called LU-LA – crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure and sets off on a mission to shepherd LU-LA home.

Her magical alien powers, irrepressible mischief and galactic sized burps soon have the flock enchanted. Shaun takes his new extra-terrestrial friend on the road to Mossingham Forest to find her lost spaceship, unaware that a sinister alien-hunting agency is on their trail.