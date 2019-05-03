TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

So, about that Sonic the Hedgehog trailer.

In case you didn’t catch it when it dropped, the first Sonic teaser was met online with a pretty vocal response from some fans, claiming that the character’s design made him look too much like a furry human (or at least that’s how to describe the tweets in question without using their more colorful language). Well, in a surprising turn of events, director Jeff Fowler has taken to Twitter to announce that they’ll be changing how the titular video game hero looks.

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

The news is made even more notable by the fact that Paramount has already produced a lot of merchandise using the character’s design in the current preview. Is that stuff also going to be altered before it hits store shelves? And of course there’s the amount of special effects is going to cost, as Sonic the Hedgehog is set to open in just six short months. The film is scheduled for a November 8th release.