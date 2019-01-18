TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Those who had been excited for The Loud House getting a feature film may be in for a bit of disappointment. Deadline brings word that Paramount has pulled The Loud House Movie not just from its 2020 release date, but from their release schedule entirely. This could be an implication that the project has been cancelled, though nothing has been confirmed in that regard yet.

It’s unknown whether or not this move has anything to do with series creator Chris Savino being fired from Nickelodeon in 2017, as nothing has been heard regarding The Loud House Movie since it was first announced. In any case, we will be removing the film from our Animated Views Countdown Calendar for the time being.