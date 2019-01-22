TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Nominations for the the 91st Academy Awards were announced today. The nominees for Best Animated Film are: Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Best Animated Short Film nominees are: Animal Behaviour, Bao, Late Afternoon, One Small Step, and Weekends

The Best Visual Effects nominees are: Avengers: Infinity War, Christopher Robin, First Man, Ready Player One, and Solo: A Star Wars Story

In addition, Isle of Dogs was nominated for Best Score, Black Panther picked up seven nods including Marvel’s first Best Picture nomination, and Mary Poppins Returns earned four nominations. The full list follows.

Winners will be announced at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Christian Bale in Vice

Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe in At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen in Green Book

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali in Green Book

Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott in A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell in Vice

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio in Roma

Glenn Close in The Wife

Olivia Colman in The Favourite

Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams in Vice

Marina de Tavira in Roma

Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone in The Favourite

Rachel Weisz in The Favourite

Best animated feature film of the year

Incredibles 2 – Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

– Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle Isle of Dogs – Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

– Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson Mirai – Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito

– Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito Ralph Breaks the Internet – Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

– Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Achievement in cinematography

Cold War – Łukasz Żal

– Łukasz Żal The Favourite – Robbie Ryan

– Robbie Ryan Never Look Away – Caleb Deschanel

– Caleb Deschanel Roma – Alfonso Cuarón

– Alfonso Cuarón A Star Is Born – Matthew Libatique

Achievement in costume design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Mary Zophres

– Mary Zophres Black Panther – Ruth Carter

– Ruth Carter The Favourite – Sandy Powell

– Sandy Powell Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell

– Sandy Powell Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne

Achievement in directing

BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee

– Spike Lee Cold War – Paweł Pawlikowski

– Paweł Pawlikowski The Favourite – Yorgos Lanthimos

– Yorgos Lanthimos Roma – Alfonso Cuarón

– Alfonso Cuarón Vice – Adam McKay

Best documentary feature

Free Solo – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

– Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill Hale County This Morning, This Evening – RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

– RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim Minding the Gap – Bing Liu and Diane Quon

– Bing Liu and Diane Quon Of Fathers and Sons – Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

– Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert RBG – Betsy West and Julie Cohen

Best documentary short subject

Black Sheep – Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

– Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn End Game – Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

– Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman Lifeboat – Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

– Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser A Night at The Garden – Marshall Curry

– Marshall Curry Period. End of Sentence. – Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Achievement in film editing

BlacKkKlansman – Barry Alexander Brown

– Barry Alexander Brown Bohemian Rhapsody – John Ottman

– John Ottman The Favourite – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

– Yorgos Mavropsaridis Green Book – Patrick J. Don Vito

– Patrick J. Don Vito Vice – Hank Corwin

Best foreign language film of the year

Capernaum – Lebanon

– Lebanon Cold War – Poland

– Poland Never Look Away – Germany

– Germany Roma – Mexico

– Mexico Shoplifters – Japan

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Border – Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

– Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer Mary Queen of Scots – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

– Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks Vice – Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

Black Panther – Ludwig Goransson

– Ludwig Goransson BlacKkKlansman – Terence Blanchard

– Terence Blanchard If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell

– Nicholas Britell Isle of Dogs – Alexandre Desplat

– Alexandre Desplat Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

All The Stars from Black Panther

Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

from Black Panther Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe I’ll Fight from RBG

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

from RBG Music and Lyric by Diane Warren The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns

Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

from Mary Poppins Returns Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman Shallow from A Star Is Born

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

from A Star Is Born Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Music and Lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best motion picture of the year

Black Panther – Kevin Feige, Producer

– Kevin Feige, Producer BlacKkKlansman – Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers

– Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers Bohemian Rhapsody – Graham King, Producer

– Graham King, Producer The Favourite – Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers

– Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers Green Book – Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers

– Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers Roma – Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers

– Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers A Star Is Born – Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers

– Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Vice – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Achievement in production design

Black Panther – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart

– Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart The Favourite – Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

– Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton First Man – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

– Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas Mary Poppins Returns – Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

– Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim Roma – Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

Best animated short film

Animal Behaviour – Alison Snowden and David Fine

– Alison Snowden and David Fine Bao – Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

– Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb Late Afternoon – Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco

– Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco One Small Step – Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

– Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas Weekends – Trevor Jimenez

Best live action short film

Detainment – Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

– Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon Fauve – Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

– Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon Marguerite – Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset

– Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset Mother – Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado

– Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado Skin – Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman

Achievement in sound editing

Black Panther – Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

– Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker Bohemian Rhapsody – John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

– John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone First Man – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

– Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan A Quiet Place – Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

– Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl Roma – Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

Achievement in sound mixing

Black Panther – Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

– Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin Bohemian Rhapsody – Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

– Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali First Man – Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

– Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis Roma – Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García

– Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García A Star Is Born – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Achievement in visual effects

Avengers: Infinity War – Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

– Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick Christopher Robin – Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

– Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould First Man – Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

– Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm Ready Player One – Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

– Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk Solo: A Star Wars Story – Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

– Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen BlacKkKlansman – Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

– Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

– Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty If Beale Street Could Talk – Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

– Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins A Star Is Born – Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Original screenplay