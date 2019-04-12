TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Laika’s Missing Link opens today in 3,500 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is a hit with critics, earning an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Another beautifully animated triumph for Laika, Missing Link is a visual treat with lots of humor, plenty of heart, and even a little food for thought”. BOM projects a lot of competition this weekend, with the movie projected to finish in fourth place with $10 million. Box Office Prophets predicts the same finish, but with a little higher take at $14 million.