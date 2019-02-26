TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new (and presumably final) trailer for Detective Pikachu is now online, and you can watch it in the player above. The preview provides fans with the first reveal of Mewtwo, a character who was central to Pokemon: The First Movie back in 1999. Starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular sleuth, Detective Pikachu arrives on the big screen May 10th.

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.