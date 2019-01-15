TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Marvel has launched the first teaser trailer to Spider-Man: Far From Home. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Toemi, and Jon Favreau return as Peter Parker, Michelle “MJ” Jones, Ned, May Parker, and “Happy” Hogan respectively along with Jon Watts returning as director. The film is set to kick off “Phase Four” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will feature Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, as well as Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury joining in on the action. The film is set to swing into theaters July 5.