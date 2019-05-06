TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

With the spoiler embargo lifted, Marvel and Sony have launched the latest trailer to Spider-Man: Far From Home, which takes place in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. As such, they placed a message at the very beginning of the trailer of Tom Holland letting folks know that the trailer would contain spoilers to the few who have yet to see the second highest grossing movie of all-time world-wide. The trailer also briefly expands upon Jake Gyllenhaal’s character Quentin Beck aka Mysterio. Directed by Jon Watts and co-starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones, Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy” Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Spider-Man Far From Home will swing into theaters Tuesday, July 2.