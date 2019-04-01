TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A full international trailer for Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. The film has been given an October 18th release date in the UK, which while not officially announced almost certainly means that Lionsgate is going to push back the May release date that’s currently set for it in the US. The original Shaun the Sheep Movie was a big hit internationally, but struggled to find an audience in the states.

Strange lights over the quiet town of Mossingham herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy…

When the intergalactic visitor – an impish and adorable alien called LU-LA – crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure and sets off on a mission to shepherd LU-LA home.

Her magical alien powers, irrepressible mischief and galactic sized burps soon have the flock enchanted. Shaun takes his new extra-terrestrial friend on the road to Mossingham Forest to find her lost spaceship, unaware that a sinister alien-hunting agency is on their trail.

Can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late?