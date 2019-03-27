TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new international trailer for Toy Story 4 is now online, and it contains lots of new footage (and potential spoilers). In addition, a new poster for the film has been released as well, and it’s notable that this one includes toys not featured prominently in the marketing so far, including Jessie. Toy Story 4 opens everywhere June 21st.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.