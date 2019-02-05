TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new trailer for The Missing Link is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. The preview features a ton of new footage and jokes, and looks to Laika’s most lighthearted film to date (with much of the humor feeling very “Aardman” in terms of tone). Starring Hugh Jackman and Zach Galifianakis, The Missing Link stomps into theaters this April.

Meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend.