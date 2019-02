TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World opens today in 4,259 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is a hit with the critics, earning a 91% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “The rare trilogy capper that really works, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion.” BOM projects a first place weekend finish with $44 million.