How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World maintained its position as the number one movie in America, Box Office Mojo is reporting. This happened despite Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral performing beyond expectations, which actually had the top spot on Friday, but lost it to Dragon over the course of the weekend. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World now has a total of $97 million.

But the good news didn’t stop there for Hiccup and Toothless, as the threequel continued to do excellent business outside of the states. It has a current global take of $375 million, which is already more than the first movie in the series made worldwide. Next weekend, Dragon should be losing its box office crown, as Captain Marvel opens Friday to an onslaught of fan buzz and marketing. It is currently tracking for an opening of $100 million or more.

Meanwhile, Alita: Battle Angel held on to a place in the top three, earning $7 million this weekend for a total take of $72 million. While that may not sound great given the action film’s $170 million price tag, the sci-fi epic has been cleaning up internationally, with a worldwide tally of $350 million. Elsewhere, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part continued to do “okay” business, with a stateside total of $91 million. Nothing to sneeze at to be sure, but well below what many were expecting it to make, and even with great reviews, it could potentially signal an end for the Lego franchise.

Finally, Ralph Breaks the Internet reached a box office milestone this weekend, finally passing the $200 million mark. The critical hit was released on Blu-ray and DVD last Tuesday.

Final figures are due tomorrow.