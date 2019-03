TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney and Pixar have released the full trailer to Toy Story 4. In the film, Woody does what he can to lift up the spirits of Bonnie’s self-made toy Forky. But when they become lost during a family road trip, Woody unexpectedly reunites with Bo Beep and finds her newfound adventurous spirit putting him at odds with his life of being a child’s toy. Directed by Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4 is set to hit the feels of all ages on June 21.