TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Its been speculated since at least last year, but Hasbro has confirmed today via social media that My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic will be ending with its ninth season. This comes following the announcements of a new television special and another movie which is scheduled for 2021, but it is unknown at this time if the film will be a theatrical venture or not. My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, of course, was a sleeper hit for Hasbro when it premiered in 2010, with the series developing a dedicated adult fan base over the years. The company’s official Facebook post announcing the news can be seen below.