Universal has released still another new trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2, this time introducing the character of Rooster, voiced by Harrison Ford. As a fun aside, this is the first time Ford has lent his vocal talents to an animated film. And for those keeping score, this is the sixth preview Universal has released for the film, and we still know almost nothing about the sequel’s plot! The Secret Life of Pets 2 rolls (over) into theaters this June.