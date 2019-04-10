TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney has released the full trailer to the highly anticipated live-action remake to their animated masterpiece The Lion King. It features a full look at Scar, Timon, and Pumbaa as well as how they sound as voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Bill Eichner, and Seth Rogen respectively. The film is directed by Jon Favreau and will also feature Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Alfre Woodard, and James Earl Jones as Simba, Nala, Sarabi, and Mufasa respectively. It is scheduled for release on July 19.