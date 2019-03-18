TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new poster for Dumbo was just released by Disney on Facebook, and you can check it out below. Most Tim Burton fans will note the artwork’s direct inspiration from the original poster for The Nightmare Before Christmas, right down to Mrs. Jumbo’s trunk paying homage to the curving hilltop that Jack Skellington took a melancholy stroll on. And in case you missed it when it was first released, Disney has also revealed the new version of “Baby Mine” from Arcade Fire that will be used in the remake (which you can also check out in the player below). Dumbo flies into theaters March 29th.

From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.