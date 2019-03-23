TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Paramount and Nickelodeon have released the first trailer to the live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s popular educational animated series Dora The Explorer, which can be viewed in the player above. Entitled Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the film takes place years after the original series. After having spent much of her life with her parents exploring jungle, an older Dora is being sent to reunite with her cousin Diego and attend high school in the United States. However, they and some friends find themselves back in the jungle to contend with mercenaries while saving Dora’s parents and solving the mysteries of a lost Inca civilization.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is directed by James Bobin and stars Isabela Moner as the title character, Jeffrey Wahlberg as Diego, Michael Peña and Eva Longoria as Dora’s parents, and features the voices of Danny Trejo and Benicio del Toro as Boots the Monkey and Swiper the Fox respectively. The film is set to be released on August 2.