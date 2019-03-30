Get kind of kooky with your first look at The Addams Family

The first poster for The Addams Family is now online, and you can check it out below. It’s also been announced that we’ll be getting a trailer next month. The movie has a pretty impressive cast, including Oscar Issac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as his wife Morticia, and Chloe Grace Moretz as their daughter Wednesday. Other cast members include Bette Midler and Allison Janney, with Elsie Fisher announced for the movie today as well. The story will involve the kooky characters “facing off against a crafty reality TV host while in the midst of preparing for extended relatives to arrive for a family celebration.”

The Addams Family spooks audiences everywhere on October 11th.