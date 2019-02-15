TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new clip from Toy Story 4 was shown on Good Morning America today, and you can check it out in the player above. The clip showcases Bo Peep in what is presumably a flashback sequence. Toy Story 4 opens everywhere June 21st.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.