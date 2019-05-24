TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

DreamWorks Animation has launched the trailer to their upcoming feature Abominable, which can be viewed above. It marks the second film to be released under the Universal Pictures banner and a co-production with the Chinese-based Pearl Studio, which was formally known as Oriental DreamWorks.

The film is written and directed by Jill Culton and features the voice talents of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Sarah Paulson, and Eddie Izzard. Abominable is scheduled to be released on September 27.