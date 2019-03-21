TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first poster–along with an official title–for Dora and the Lost City of Gold has been released, and it looks…a lot cooler than some might expect it to. This could also be a sign that a new trailer could be heading our way soon. The big screen version of the Nick Jr. series arrives in theaters this August.

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents nothing could prepare Dora for the most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a ragtag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.