Disney has released the first teaser trailer to Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The sequel to the blockbuster re-imagining of the Sleeping Beauty story through the perspective of its antagonist sees the complex relationship between Maleficent and soon-to-be Queen Aurora further explored ahead of the latter’s pending marriage to Prince Phillip and the continuing conflict between humans and the magical creatures of the Moors.

Angelina Jolie returns to play the title character along with Elle Fanning as Aurora, Sam Riley as Maleficent’s faithful raven/servant Diaval, and Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville as the pixies Knotgrass, Thistlewit, and Flittle. Harris Dickinson takes over the role of Prince Phillip while newcomers include Michelle Pfeiffer as Phillip’s mother Queen Ingrith, Robert Lindsay as Prillip’s father King John, as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor and Ed Skrein. Directing the film is Joachim Rønning with Linda Woolverton returning to write the screenplay alongside Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

Malificent: Mistress of Evil will cast its spell on audiences October 18.