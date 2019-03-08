TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Detective Pikachu has been rated PG by the MPPA, Box Office Mojo is reporting. The rating is due to “action/peril, some rude and suggestive humor, and thematic elements.” The rating is at least somewhat newsworthy as some thought the film would get a PG-13 due to Ryan Reynolds’s involvement following the crude humor of the Deadpool movies for which he is most famous for. Detective Pikachu solves his PG-rated mystery on May 10th.

Fans everywhere can now experience Pikachu on the big screen as never before, as a talking detective Pikachu, a Pokémon like no other. The film also showcases a wide array of beloved Pokémon characters, each with its own unique abilities and personality.

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.