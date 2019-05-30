TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Netflix and The Jim Henson Company have launched the epic first trailer to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which can be viewed above. The highly-anticipated television series will take place before the events of the original 1982 feature film and follows three Gelflings as they uncover the horrible secrets of the Skeksis and begin a rebellion to save the world of Thra. The series is directed by Louis Leterrier and features an ensemble voice cast that includes Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helena Bonham Carter, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Eddie Izzard, Toby Jones, Keegan-Michael Key, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, and more. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will begin streaming August 30 on Netflix.