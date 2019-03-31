TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for Season 2 of She-Ra & the Princesses of Power was previewed at WonderCon this weekend, and you can check it out in the player above. The reboot of the Masters of the Universe spin-off got an overall positive response from newcomers and longtime fans alike when it arrived last year. The new season premieres on Netflix April 26th (a day that’s probably already marked on your calendars thanks to Avengers: Endgame.

Adora is finally beginning to accept her destiny as the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, and leader of the Princess Rebellion. Still, there is much to learn as the threat of the Horde grows and Catra sinks deeper into the world of evil.