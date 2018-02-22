Watch the theme song for the new Muppet Babies

The new opening sequence for Muppet Babies has been released online, and it’s about as adorable as you’d expect. The reboot of the 80’s cartoon arrives on Disney Junior this March.

The MUPPET BABIES are here to make dreams come true! Join Kermit, Piggy, Fozzie, Animal, Gonzo and Summer on all their playroom adventures! Whether they’re building a time machine, blasting off into outer space or watching Gonzo launch himself out of a cannon, the sky is definitely NOT the limit for the Muppet Babies! Along with the help of Miss Nanny, the Muppet Babies will use their imaginations to explore their playroom and beyond!