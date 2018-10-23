TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A brand new music video from Imagine Dragons for Ralph Breaks the Internet is now online, and you can check it out in all of its surreal glory in the player above. The song featured–titled “Zero”–will also be available on their upcoming album “Origins.” Ralph Breaks the Internet opens everywhere this Thanksgiving.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet—the netizens—to help navigate their way, including a webite entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.”