The She-Ra and the Princesses of Power teaser is here

The first trailer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is now online for your viewing pleasure. The reboot of the classic series is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix this November.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the story of an orphan named Adora (Aimee Carrero, Elena of Avalor), who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warriors in the ultimate fight against evil.

From Eisner Award-winning author and executive producer Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes, Nimona) and executive producer Chuck Austen (Dawn of the Croods, Steven Universe) comes a modern take on the ‘80s girl power icon for a new generation of young fans.