A brand new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now online, and it’s full of scenes to get fans of the genre pretty hyped. In addition, another poster for the film has also been revealed. Coming in May 2019, the action adventure movie will help build up Kong Vs. Godzilla, which is set for release in 2020.

Following the global success of Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.