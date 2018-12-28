TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Illumination’s The Grinch made history this week, becoming the highest grossing Christmas movie ever at the box office. The film it took the title from? Well…that would be The Grinch. The 2000 Jim Carrey blockbuster was the top holiday film for 18 years, proving to be extremely after it opened in mid-November of that year. As things stand now, the Benedict Cumberbatch Grinch has a total of $261 million, eclipsing the $260 million the 2000 Grinch made. It’s also not far from topping the $270 million that the studio’s own Sing made two years ago. The Grinch is now playing at theaters everywhere.