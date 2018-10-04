The full She-Ra and the Princesses of Power trailer is here

TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

“For the honor of Greyskull!” The full trailer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is now online, and it’s pretty action-packed stuff, showcasing the new animation style of the reboot of the 80’s classic. It also offers fans their best looks yet at several classic characters from the original series. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power premieres exclusively on Netflix this November.

Adora’s destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it’s up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home.