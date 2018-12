TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney and Marvel have launched the first trailer to the highly anticipated fourth Avengers feature, which announced the title as Avengers: Endgame. Dealing with the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War, the film will feature an expanded roster of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is scheduled to premiere April 26, 2019.